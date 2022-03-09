Clarion University Wrestling: Will Feldkamp Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – Redshirt junior Will Feldkamp earned a spot at the Division I Wrestling Championships for the first time in his career, locking up an at-large bid at 197 pounds per an NCAA announcement on Tuesday.

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) runner-up at 197 pounds this past weekend, Feldkamp checks off all the boxes for an at-large selection. In his first year as a Golden Eagle, Feldkamp went 19-4 (.826) over the course of the season, and was ranked in both the most recent NCAA coaches panel rankings (32nd) and Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) (19th).

Feldkamp has been one of the top performers for the Golden Eagles this year, leading them in wins by fall with eight. He was Clarion’s dual match points leader on the season with 54 points for, after compiling a 10-2 overall dual record and a 7-0 record in MAC matches.

The NCAA will announce official seedings and brackets for all 10 weight classes on Wednesday, March 9. The Championships will kick off eight days after that, with the First Round scheduled to start on Thursday, March 17. This year’s Championships will be held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

