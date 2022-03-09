 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Wrestling: Will Feldkamp Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Championships

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – Redshirt junior Will Feldkamp earned a spot at the Division I Wrestling Championships for the first time in his career, locking up an at-large bid at 197 pounds per an NCAA announcement on Tuesday.

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) runner-up at 197 pounds this past weekend, Feldkamp checks off all the boxes for an at-large selection. In his first year as a Golden Eagle, Feldkamp went 19-4 (.826) over the course of the season, and was ranked in both the most recent NCAA coaches panel rankings (32nd) and Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) (19th).

Feldkamp has been one of the top performers for the Golden Eagles this year, leading them in wins by fall with eight. He was Clarion’s dual match points leader on the season with 54 points for, after compiling a 10-2 overall dual record and a 7-0 record in MAC matches.

The NCAA will announce official seedings and brackets for all 10 weight classes on Wednesday, March 9. The Championships will kick off eight days after that, with the First Round scheduled to start on Thursday, March 17. This year’s Championships will be held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.