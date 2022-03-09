 

County of Venango to Host Open Interview Event on Friday

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

jobFRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The County of Venango is hosting an open interview event on Friday, March 11.

It will run from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Old Salvation Army building located at 737 Elk Street in Franklin, Pa.

Representatives from departments such as Child, Youth and Family Services (CYFS), Protective Intake & Crisis (PIC), Maintenance, Venango County Prison, and more will be on-site to showcase current career openings and show you what their departments are all about.

Feel free to look around at your own pace or have a Human Resources representative match you with the perfect position based on your qualifications.

Light refreshments will be provided.

For questions, call Sandy Sutch at 814-432-9551 or Bridey Keller at 814-432-9556.

Applications will be available at check-in.

Resumes are always welcome!

Screenshot 2022-03-09 063850


