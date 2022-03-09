County of Venango to Host Open Interview Event on Friday

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The County of Venango is hosting an open interview event on Friday, March 11.

It will run from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Old Salvation Army building located at 737 Elk Street in Franklin, Pa.

Representatives from departments such as Child, Youth and Family Services (CYFS), Protective Intake & Crisis (PIC), Maintenance, Venango County Prison, and more will be on-site to showcase current career openings and show you what their departments are all about.

Feel free to look around at your own pace or have a Human Resources representative match you with the perfect position based on your qualifications.

Light refreshments will be provided.

For questions, call Sandy Sutch at 814-432-9551 or Bridey Keller at 814-432-9556.

Applications will be available at check-in.

Resumes are always welcome!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.