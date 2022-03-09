 

Featured Local Job: Caseworker 1- Ongoing

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 @ 03:03 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker 1- Intake, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate, Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB
To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

To view more details on this position please download this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY
A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.
Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php


