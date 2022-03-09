 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Instructional Innovation Specialist

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for an Instructional Innovation Specialist.

This is a full-time administrative position (260 days) that involves coordinating the Educational Programs Department of Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 in concert with the Director of the Department, the Executive Directors, and other department members.

Requires a Master’s Degree in an education-related field, with administrative certification in Pennsylvania. Experience is preferred in school leadership, curriculum, technology, and/or science-related fields. This is an Act 93 administrative position with a salary in the range of a mid-level administrator for school districts in the region.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Provide leadership, coordination, and management for all programs and services in the Educational Programs/Curriculum Department which includes curriculum, instruction, assessment, professional development, Act 89 programming, statewide school improvement initiatives, school improvement services for member school districts, completing Federal and State Program reporting, coordinate departmental budgets, and completion of miscellaneous grant projects and assignments. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Send application packet before noon on March 18, 2022, to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.