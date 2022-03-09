 

Interstate 80 Speed Limit Restrictions Lifted

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 @ 11:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

plow-4-1024x768CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – PennDOT is advising motorists the commercial vehicle and 45 mph speed restriction on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties have been lifted.

PennDOT placed a commercial vehicle and 45 mph speed restriction on I-80 in both counties late Wednesday morning.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool.


