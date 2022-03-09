Mary Ann Wheeling, 76, of Oil City, PA., passed away Tuesday March 8, 2022 at her home.

Born Oct. 5, 1945 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Frank & Veronica Budzinski Grzasko.

Mary Ann was a 1963 graduate of Oil City High School and graduated in 1967 from the Oil City Hospital School of Nursing.

Mary Ann started working at the Oil City Hospital, traveled the world, and became the charge nurse of the Neonatal unit at Kapi’olani Medical Center in Honolulu, HI and later retired from UPMC-N/W.

Mary Ann was a lifelong member of the Assumption B.V.M. Church, where she was active in the rosary society, was a cantor and a eucharistic minister.

Mary Ann enjoyed cooking and reading recipes and catered many events for families and friends and many funeral luncheons.

She also enjoyed traveling and attending Oil City Nursing Alumni events.

She is survived by three daughters: Amy Ziegler & her husband JR of Oil City, Paula Wolbert & her husband Rick of Cranberry, Lynda Wheeling & her partner Brenda Sharrar of Oil City; two grandchildren: Max Wolbert & Jayne Wolbert; and three brothers: Marty Grzasko & his wife Vicki of Fairview, Stanley Grzasko & his wife Sandy of Oil City, Walter Grazsko & his wife Anne of Falls Church, VA; and her sister: Kathy McClintock of Rocky Grove.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

She is also survived by a dear friend Joan Slater of Oil City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Frank Grzasko and a brother-in-law Barry McClintock.

Friends will be received from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 P.M. Saturday in St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. Thomas Suppa, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Maryknoll Missionaries, P.O. Box 302 Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

