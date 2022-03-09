 

Mary Pat (Kirkwood) Rhoades

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pXcwGeVWLJhrQyMary Pat (Kirkwood) Rhoades, age 57 of Murrysville, passed away on March 6, 2022 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

She was born August 10, 1964 in Columbia Hospital in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late James N. and Alberta A. (Kessler) Kirkwood.

Mary Pat graduated from Franklin Regional High School in 1982.

She loved and valued her time with her grandchildren and was a huge Pittsburgh Penguin fan.

Mary Pat had a strong will to live and never quit fighting.

Surviving is her beloved fiancé of fifteen years; Jeff “Pup” Buechel of Murrysville; loving mother of Maria Veltri of Greensburg, Lori Gingrich of Acme and Kimberly Rhoades of California, PA; devoted grandmother of Desirae, Ashlin, Kendra, Jon Jon and Lilliana; dear sister of Lynn Anne Rimmer of Brunswick, MD and Bobbi Jean (Jeff) Hill of Export.

Respecting Mary Pat’s wishes services and interment will be private.

Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home, Inc. in Export, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

If desired, memorial contributions may be sent in her name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.


