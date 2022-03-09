Matthew “Clark” Watson of Stoneboro, passed away Sunday March 6th of natural causes.

He was the youngest of 3 boys, born to Hester Bobbitt and Mark Watson January 17, 1929.

At age 3 his father died, and his mother married Brice Mauk, the family raised and sold Belgian horses, Clark and step-brother Bob each had their own team to work the fields.

He attended Franklin High and was the Jr. Varsity full back in 10th grade; the same year Ted Marchibroda played Varsity.

In 11th grade he was guard on the undefeated and untied Indiana football team, returning fifty years later for a reunion celebration.

He was also a light heavyweight wrestler, and on the firing squad for the National Guard when the fallen soldiers were returned home.

He married love of his life Wilda McKinley November 20, 1949.

They are the proud parents of 5 children, Mark of Franklin, Judy King (Duane) Mercer; 13 grandchildren, 23 great,1 step great, and 5 G-G’s.

He is also preceded in death by his parents, 3 sons, Michael, Rodney, and Richard, brothers Lt. James Watson WWII buried in Holland, Thomas Watson of Franklin, Jack Mauk of Texas, 5 step siblings and 1 Great Grand child.

Clark worked 43 years for National Fuel Gas, retiring in 1994 as field sub-foreman.

He moonlighted doing electrical work on the side, and Wilda joined him after retirement helping wiring condos and homes for many years in Grove City.

They also enjoy construction, together they designed and built their dream home, they also helped build/remodel homes for family members.

In 2015 at age 86 he and Wilda laid 25,000 brick pavers on their 300’ driveway.

They attended the First Church of God in Grove City for 60 years.

He taught the Homebuilders SS class and helped in maintenance.

They now worship at Wayside Church in Grove City.

He helped install a natural gas generator and with help updated the electric to 400-amp service.

With a lifelong love of travel, in 1967 they built a pickup camper and the family of 7 took a three-week tour of the west.

They have gone on numerous cruises, but the one they enjoyed the most was in 2000 when they flew their family of 25 to Disney World and 4 day Disney cruise.

On the last day they witnessed a spectacular space shuttle launch.

