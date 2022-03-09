Misdemeanor Charges Withdrawn in Rimersburg Dispute; Man Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Misdemeanor charges against an area man accused in a dispute over the ownership of a dog were withdrawn in Clarion County District Court on Tuesday.

The following charges against Michael Christian Moses, 28, of Butler, were withdrawn during a March 8 preliminary hearing in Clarion County Central Court:

– Defiant Trespass-Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3



– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Moses plead guilty to one count of summary disorderly conduct.

Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presided over the hearing.

The charges were filed after New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a Rimersburg Borough domestic dispute on January 2.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.