Misdemeanor Charges Withdrawn in Rimersburg Dispute; Man Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

jury:courtroomCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Misdemeanor charges against an area man accused in a dispute over the ownership of a dog were withdrawn in Clarion County District Court on Tuesday.

The following charges against Michael Christian Moses, 28, of Butler, were withdrawn during a March 8 preliminary hearing in Clarion County Central Court:

– Defiant Trespass-Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3
– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Moses plead guilty to one count of summary disorderly conduct.

Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presided over the hearing.

The charges were filed after New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a Rimersburg Borough domestic dispute on January 2.


