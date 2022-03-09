NC TV: North Clarion vs. Kennedy Catholic (PIAA Class 1A Girls First Round)
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 @ 12:03 PM
North Clarion will be streaming the She-Wolves vs. Kennedy Catholic Girls PIAA First Round basketball game tonight starting at 6:00 p.m. This broadcast has no commentary.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.