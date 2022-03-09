SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Treats Pelvic Pain
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Physical therapists at West Park Rehab help people with pelvic pain restore strength, flexibility, and function to the muscles and joints in the pelvic region.
Pelvic pain is pain felt in the lower abdomen (stomach area), pelvis, or perineum (the area between the rectum and the scrotum or vagina). It has many possible causes. Pelvic pain affects up to 20% of people in the United States, including women and men. It is more common in women. Pelvic pain is called chronic when it lasts for more than six months.
Physical therapists help people with pelvic pain restore strength, flexibility, and function to the muscles and joints in the pelvic region. They help people get back to their everyday activities.
The physical therapists at West Park Rehab are movement experts. They improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education, and prescribed movement. You can contact our physical therapists directly for an evaluation. Dr. Shaina O’Brien in our Seneca office has completed Level 1 Pelvic Floor Rehab training and has successfully been treating patients.
One satisfied patient states: “This program has really improved my quality of life. I am able to do more every day. I am really happy with the progress I have made and am grateful for this program.”
Help is available.
You can request an appointment using the following link: https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer.
Or, call our Seneca office at 814-493-8631.
What Is Pelvic Pain?
The causes of pelvic pain can include:
· Pregnancy and childbirth, which affect pelvic muscles and cause changes to pelvic joints.
· Pelvic joint problems from causes other than pregnancy and childbirth.
· Muscle weakness or imbalance within the muscles of the pelvic floor, trunk, or pelvis.
· Changes in the muscles that control the bowel and bladder.
· Tender areas in the muscles around the pelvis, abdomen (stomach area), low back, or groin areas.
· Pressure on one or more nerves in the pelvis.
· Weakness of the muscles around the pelvis, including the pelvic floor.
· Scar tissue after abdominal or pelvic surgery.
· Disease.
· A shift in the position of the pelvic organs, known as prolapse.
How Does It Feel?
The pain in your lower abdomen and pelvis may vary. Some people say it feels like an aching pain. Others describe it as a burning, sharp, or stabbing pain, or even like “pins and needles.” You also may have:
· Pain in the hip or buttock.
· Pain in the tailbone or pubic bone.
· Pain in the joints of the pelvis.
· Tenderness in the muscles of the abdomen, low back, or buttock region.
· A sensation of heaviness in the pelvic region.
· A feeling that you are sitting on something hard, like a golf ball.
Signs and Symptoms
With pelvic pain, you may experience:
· Inability to sit for a long period.
· Reduced ability to move your hips or low back.
· Trouble walking, sleeping, or doing daily activities.
· Pain or numbness in the pelvic region with exercise or other activities, such as riding a bike or running.
· Pain during sexual activity.
· Urinary frequency, urgency, or incontinence, or pain during urination.
· Constipation, straining, or pain with bowel movements.
· Problems inserting tampons or with sexual penetration.
How Is It Diagnosed?
Your physical therapist will review your medical history and perform a physical exam to identify the causes of your pelvic pain. They will look for any joint issues, muscle tightness or weakness, or nerve involvement. The exam may include:
· Pelvic-girdle (the basin-shaped bony structure that connects the spine to the legs) screening.
· Soft-tissue assessment.
· Visual exam of the tissues.
· Sensation testing.
· Internal assessment of pelvic-floor muscles.
Your physical therapist also may refer you to a doctor to help in your plan of care.
How Can a Physical Therapist Help?
Based on their findings, your physical therapist will design a treatment program to meet your specific needs and goals. Your physical therapist may:
· Show you how to identify the appropriate muscles, such as the pelvic floor, deep abdominals, and diaphragm.
· Teach you how to use these muscles correctly. Your physical therapist can instruct you on the proper ways to do activities like:
o Exercise.
o Correcting your posture.
o Getting up from a chair.
o Squatting to pick up a child or an object from the floor.
· Work with you on exercises to stretch and strengthen the affected muscles. The goal is to help your muscles work together in the best way possible.
· Teach you the right pelvic-floor muscle exercises.
· Get you back to doing all of the activities you were able to do before your pelvic pain started.
The therapists at West Park Rehab will work with you to develop an individualized treatment and training program specific to your personal goals. They will offer tips to help you prevent your injury from recurring.
