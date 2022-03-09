 

Clarion University Awarded Military Friendly Gold Designation

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tina Horner - Clarion University

Screenshot at Mar 09 08-41-01CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University has been named a Military Friendly School with Gold distinction for 2022-23. This is the 13th consecutive year Clarion has earned Military Friendly recognition.

The Military Friendly Schools list sets the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families, using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

The Gold distinction indicates the Military Friendly School scored within 10 percent of the 10th ranked school in their category. The distinction indicates Clarion University is setting an example with programs and initiatives.

Ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students, specifically for student veterans.

For information about Clarion University’s veteran services visit www.clarion.edu/veterans.

