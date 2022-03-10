A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Friday – Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Rain before 11pm, then rain and snow between 11pm and 1am, then snow after 1am. Low around 21. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Snow, mainly before noon, then a chance of snow showers after 1pm. High near 28. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

