Brierlie Lorraine Walters, 39, of Oil City, died March 5, 2022 in Oil City.

She was born in Oil City on May 9, 1982, the daughter of the late Aubrey D. Walters and Dr. Beverly D. (Strain) Hayden.

She was raised in the Venus/Oil City area.

Brierlie was an “old soul”.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandmother, and her friends.

Her absolute favorite time of year was Halloween, where you could always find her dressed up and helping at the Haunted Houses to scare the public.

Bri worked as a caregiver for several years, before beginning her tenure with Country Fair in Oil City.

She held several positions through the years, the most recent being the fast food manager.

Brierlie touched so many lives; she lived for her children–they were her everything.

She is survived by her three children: Olivia Walters, and Bryce and Morgan Wells; a sister, Stacy Connolly and her husband Steven; and two brothers, Vance Hayden, and Aubrey Walters and his wife Danielle, all of Oil City.

Also surviving are ten nieces and nephews; eleven great nieces and great nephews; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins; and a special aunt, Rita Bunnell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Howard and Dorothea Strain; her paternal grandparents, “Pete” and Grace Walters; an uncle, LeRon “Bud” Walters; and a cousin, Corey Walters.

A visitation will be held Saturday (March 12) from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Saturday at 2 p.m., led by a family friend.

Memorial contributions to assist with her children, may be made payable to: Stacy Connolly, 154 Alcorn Ave., Oil City, PA 16301.

To express online condolences to Brierlie’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

