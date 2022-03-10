 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Luscious Almond Cheesecake

Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe makes a heavenly cheesecake!

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups crushed vanilla wafers (about 40 wafers)
3/4 cup finely chopped almonds

1/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup butter, melted

Filling:
4 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
1-1/4 cups sugar
4 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
1-1/2 teaspoons almond extract
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:
2 cups sour cream
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 cup toasted sliced almonds

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the wafer crumbs, almonds, and sugar; stir in the butter and mix well. Press into the bottom of a greased 10-in. springform pan; set aside.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Stir in extracts. Pour into crust. Place on a baking sheet.

-Bake at 350° for 50-55 minutes or until the center is almost set. Remove from the oven; let stand for 5 minutes (leave the oven on). Combine the sour cream, sugar, and vanilla. Spoon around the edge of cheesecake; carefully spread over filling. Bake 5 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight.

-Just before serving, sprinkle with almonds and remove sides of the pan. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


