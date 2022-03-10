Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Luscious Almond Cheesecake

This recipe makes a heavenly cheesecake!

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups crushed vanilla wafers (about 40 wafers)

3/4 cup finely chopped almonds



1/4 cup sugar1/3 cup butter, melted

Filling:

4 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

1-1/4 cups sugar

4 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

1-1/2 teaspoons almond extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

2 cups sour cream

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 cup toasted sliced almonds

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the wafer crumbs, almonds, and sugar; stir in the butter and mix well. Press into the bottom of a greased 10-in. springform pan; set aside.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Stir in extracts. Pour into crust. Place on a baking sheet.

-Bake at 350° for 50-55 minutes or until the center is almost set. Remove from the oven; let stand for 5 minutes (leave the oven on). Combine the sour cream, sugar, and vanilla. Spoon around the edge of cheesecake; carefully spread over filling. Bake 5 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight.

-Just before serving, sprinkle with almonds and remove sides of the pan. Refrigerate leftovers.

