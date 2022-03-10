DNA Used to Identify Victims in Fiery I-80 Crash

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – DNA was used to identify the victims in a fiery crash that occurred in September on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh told exploreClarion.com the occupants of the vehicle were identified as 39-year-old Gilbert Navedo and 34-year-old Lorraine Pitts, both of New York.

According to Rugh, Navedo was the driver of the vehicle, and Pitts was a passenger.

DNA was used to identify the victims, Rugh said.

Details of the September 27, 2021 Crash

The one-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near Clintonville, in Clinton Township, Venango County, shortly before 5:00 a.m. on September 27.

The crash occurred near the 33-mile marker on Interstate 80 westbound.

A representative of Venango County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the crash and resulting vehicle fire were reported around 4:40 a.m.

According to Brayden Rea, Assistant Chief of Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, two individuals were declared deceased at the scene of the crash.

The crash involved a passenger vehicle that struck the State Route 208 bridge on Interstate 80 westbound and then caught fire, according to Rea.

“When we arrived at the scene, the car was already fully engulfed,” Rea said. “It also had heavy front-end damage.”

Rea noted two occupants were still in the vehicle when crews arrived at the scene.

The two occupants were subsequently declared deceased at the scene.

Emergency personnel cleared the scene around 10:00 a.m., but Interstate 80 westbound and State Route 208 remained closed until approximately 11:38 a.m.

According to Rea, the lengthy closure was for inspection of the bridge due to the vehicle striking it and the subsequent vehicle fire underneath it.

“They had to make certain the bridge wasn’t compromised.”

Along with Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin-based State Police, Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Ambulance, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, Hawbaker Construction, and Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

