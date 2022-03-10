 

Gwendolyn Lois Traister

Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qKsj0RCChKS0bGwendolyn Lois Traister, 90, of Rimersburg, went to be with Jesus, her lord and saviour on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center.

She was born on June 7, 1931, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

She was the daughter of Leno and Elizabeth (Crick) Centorcelli.

Gwen married Reginald Traister on October 14, 1949, and he precedes her in death.

She graduated from Union High School in 1949.

After high school, Gwen graduated from Kittanning Beauty School and got her Beauticians license and opened a beauty salon in Rimersburg.

She loved making the ladies in the area beautiful for many years.

Gwen attended New Life Center Assembly of God Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping and always buying for her grandchildren.

She is survived by a son; Rev. Arthur Traister and his wife Billie of Kittanning, two grandchildren; Amy Anthony of Manorville and Kristie Benvenuti and her husband Pete of Kittanning, four great-grandchildren; Alexis Szymanski and her husband Luke of Sarver, Nick Benvenuti of Kittanning, Ciara and Stevey Anthony of Manorville and also one great-great-granddaughter, Kaisley Szymanski.

Gwen dearly loved her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Eric Traister.

Funeral services will be private.

They will be officiated by her son Rev. Arthur Traister.

Inurnment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

The Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.


