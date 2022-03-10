Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops: Redbank Valley vs. West Shamokin (PIAA Class 2A Boys First Round)

Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: Redbank Valley vs. West Shamokin, PIAA Class 2A Boys First Round. Live from Clarion University. Pregame begins at 6:35 p.m. Tip-Off is at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.