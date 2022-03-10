Loretta B Weis, 83, of Titusville passed away Sunday, March 06, 2022.

Loretta Jane Brothers was born August 12, 1938 in Parkers Landing, PA, and was the only daughter and eldest of five children to the late Samuel W. and Mildred Yeager Brothers.

She was a graduate of Karns City High School, class of 1956.

A trailblazer for women in Pharmacy, Loretta went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh – School of Pharmacy in 1960; one of two women in her graduating class.

Loretta married James A Weis on May 31, 1961 in Winchester, VA, and they moved to Titusville, PA later that year.

Loretta is survived by her husband of 60 years – James A Weis of Titusville, PA and four children: Aimee Weis Russo and husband Mike of Hidden Valley Lake, CA, Timothy Weis of Titusville, PA, Emilee Langer and husband Mike of Parker, CO, and Andrew Weis of Dallas, TX., and four grandchildren – Tera Lynn Ellsworth and partner Joshua Lyon of Santa Rosa, CA, Jesse Weis of Santa Rosa CA, Alex Langer of Centennial, CO, and Sam Langer of Parker, CO, and one great grandson – Elijah Lyon of Santa Rosa, CA.

In addition to her immediate family, Loretta is also survived by three brothers: Samuel Brothers of Petrolia, PA, George Brothers and wife Laura of Chicora, PA, Robert Brothers and wife Sherry of Fairview PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Mildred, and a brother, Richard Brothers.

Loretta worked as a retail pharmacist in Titusville for more than 50 years and was a role model and mentor to all who worked with her over the years.

She believed in paying it forward and was humble and selfless in her care of people in the community.

Most of all, Loretta loved her beautiful home and spending time with family.

She will be greatly missed by all.

There will be no public services, and a private memorial is planned for the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.