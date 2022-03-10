 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Missing Clarion County Man Found Dead In Allegheny River

Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 09:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

270169517_1100386657431651_7209925846878799802_nARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The body of a Clarion County man who had been missing since late December was found Thursday morning in the Allegheny River.

The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 40-year-old Shawn Hilliard, of Clarion, as first reported by KDKA.

Kittanning-based State Police said Hilliard’s body was found in the Allegheny River near Tarrtown Road in Washington Township, Armstrong County.

Hilliard’s remains were found around 9:38 a.m., according to police.

He had last been seen by family in Clarion County the day after Christmas.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday.

Police said the case remains under investigation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.