Missing Clarion County Man Found Dead In Allegheny River

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The body of a Clarion County man who had been missing since late December was found Thursday morning in the Allegheny River.

The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 40-year-old Shawn Hilliard, of Clarion, as first reported by KDKA.

Kittanning-based State Police said Hilliard’s body was found in the Allegheny River near Tarrtown Road in Washington Township, Armstrong County.

Hilliard’s remains were found around 9:38 a.m., according to police.

He had last been seen by family in Clarion County the day after Christmas.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

