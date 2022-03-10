Multiple Employment Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital
Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 12:03 AM
Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.
Download this PDF for a full description of each position.
- Paramedic – Full-Time
- Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time
- Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – Full-Time
- Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full-Time, Per-Diem
- Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – Per-Diem
- Staff Nurse, RN – Swing/Rehab. – Full-Time
- LPN – Med/Surg – Full-Time, Per-Diem
- Staff Nurse, RN – ED – Full-Time
- Radiation Therapist – Per-Diem
- Radiology Tech – Part-Time, Per-Diem
- Housekeeping Aide – Full-time
- Medical Technologist – Full-Time
- Dietary Aide – Full-Time
- Wheelchair Van Driver– Full-Time
- Registration Clerk –Full-Time
- Lead Registration Clerk – Full-Time
- Ultrasound Tech –Full-Time
- Central Sterile Technician – Full-Time
- CT Technologist – Per-Diem
- EMT– Full-Time
- Nurse Extern – Per-Diem
- Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full-Time
- ED Unit Secretary or ED Technician – Full-Time
- Care Transition Navigator – Full-Time
- LPN – Rehab./Swing Bed Unit– Per-Diem
- COVID Screening Desk – Part-Time/Temp
- Nuclear Medicine Technician- Full-Time
- Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – Full-Time
- Medical Records Coder – Full-Time
- Healthworks LPN – Full-Time
- Nursing Supervisor – Full-Time
- Chief Medical Technologist – Full-Time
Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]
