Notre Dame’s ‘Rudy’ to Speak at Clarion University on March 30

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, who carved his name into history books as perhaps the most inspiring graduate of Notre Dame, will speak on Wednesday, March 30, in the auditorium of Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center, Clarion University.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

The story of Ruettiger’s football career is known widely through the 1993 film, “Rudy.” At 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 165 pounds and described by some as lacking athletic ability, Ruettiger sacked the Georgia Tech quarterback in the last 27 seconds of his only play in the only game of his football career.

A son of an oil refinery worker and the third of 14 children, Ruettiger rose from valleys of discouragement and despair to overcome obstacles and criticism. It took years of fierce determination to achieve his first dream: to attend Notre Dame and play for the Fighting Irish.

The event is free and open to the community.

Those unable to attend in person can watch online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGQEq9rpoFw.

