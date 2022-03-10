 

SAFE to Host Benefit Dance on Saturday

Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Alyssa Morrison

TRIXXCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – SAFE (Stop Abuse For Everyone) in Clarion County is hosting a benefit dance at the Clarion Fraternal Order of Eagles on Saturday, March 12.

The benefit event begins at 6:30 p.m.

It will feature the band TRIXX and a Chinese auction with items from various businesses local to Clarion County to raise money against domestic violence.

A buffet with food and punch will also be available. Those attending must be at least 21 years old.

The price is $15.00 a person, and tickets can be purchased at the door or call the office at 814-226-8481 for a ticket in advance.


