Sara Ann Shafer

Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ZLWlnv308UJIoSara Ann Shafer age 91 of Paintsville, died Monday February 14, 2022.

She was born January 21, 1931 to the late Bernard and Helen McClandlass Dickeson.

Sara was an teacher with Clarion State University and was a member of the Mayo Methodist Church.

She is survived by one son Dr. Lawrence Shafer of Hollywood, FL, one daughter Dr. Diana Shafer of Paintsville, two brothers: John Cunningham of Erie, PA, William Cunningham of Pembrooke Pines, FL, one sister: Neena Van Camp of Athens, TN, 1 grand Sara Teresa Shafer of Louisville, KY.

A private graveside services will be held Saturday at the Wells Buckingham Cemetery in Paintsville, KY.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.theprestonfuneralhome.net.


