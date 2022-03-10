 

Say What?!: Texas Showing of ‘The Batman’ Interrupted by Live Bat Released as a Prank

Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Texas-showing-of-The-Batman-interrupted-by-live-bat-released-as-a-prankTEXAS – A live bat that caused chaos at a Texas screening of The Batman was released by a moviegoer as a prank, the theater operator confirmed.

The showing of the new film, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular DC Comics hero, Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinepolis, turned into a live show on Friday when someone released a live bat inside the theater.

Read the full story here.


