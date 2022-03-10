Say What?!: Texas Showing of ‘The Batman’ Interrupted by Live Bat Released as a Prank

TEXAS – A live bat that caused chaos at a Texas screening of The Batman was released by a moviegoer as a prank, the theater operator confirmed.

The showing of the new film, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular DC Comics hero, Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinepolis, turned into a live show on Friday when someone released a live bat inside the theater.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.