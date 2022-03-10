SPONSORED: Stop In at McMillen’s for Special Deals on Top-Quality Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring at McMillen’s.

 

Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

137215212_3683052058397750_4724818253719080134_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stop in at McMillen’s for special deals on top-quality waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring in stock.

McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet location along State Route 66 has the area’s largest selection of American-made products.

IMG_4801

IMG_4799

Owner Pat McMillen watches for special deals on the top-quality waterproof LVT and buys large pallets of it to keep in stock. Those savings, in turn, are passed on to the customer.

New flooring can be beautiful and affordable!

137037029_3683052128397743_118227178897986107_n

IMG_2172-e1621344404464


Skippy Approved


Skippy - 3-9-2022

STORE HOURS:


Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet – Commercial and Residential
814-764-5651
Exit 64, South of I-80, Route 66, Clarion, Pa.
Pat McMillen, Owner

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.

11170367_838600766176241_3641155832734508198_n (1)


