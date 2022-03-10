 

SPONSORED: Wanango to Offer Weekend Features Thursday – Saturday, Friday Lent Specials

Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

wanango outsideWanango will begin offering weekend features and their regular dining menu on Thursday nights!

With the winter season slowly shifting into spring and the golf season, Wanango is no longer going to hold their Thursday Themed Buffet Nights. They will, however, offer their delicious weekend features and regular dining menu on Thursday nights.

Wanango Weekend Menu

Friday and Saturday

It’s officially Lenten Season, and Wanango has fish! Join them on Friday night for their Friday Night Beer-Battered Fish Fry Dinner. They are also offering a Fried Clam Basket appetizer and entrees of Jamaican Jerk Dusted Pan-Seared Red Snapper and a Broiled Cajun Cod.

Saturday night is Prime Rib night!

Dinner is available on Friday and Saturday nights from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 and leave a message to reserve a table!

Walk-ins are welcome! Dinner is open to the public and takeout is available.

wanango fish

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountry[email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.


