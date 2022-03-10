Tabitha Lynn Hilliard, 34, of Eau Claire, Pa, passed away in Butler on March 5th, 2022.

She was born in Oil City on August 17, 1987.

Tabitha was the daughter of Sheila Timbs and the late James “Jimmy” Hilliard Jr.

A graduate of Moniteau High School and later attended BCCC for Forensic Science.

She was most recently a landscaper for MMC Land Management.

Tabitha had a kind heart and loved those who loved her.

She enjoyed being outside and loved her children.

She is survived by her mother Sheila Timbs of Harrisville. Her two children: James Klein of Boyers; and Jaxon Hilliard of Emlenton.

Her four sisters: Karen (Travis) Everetts of Butler; Kristine Funkhouser of Butler; Megan (David) Wolfe of Parker; Jamie Hilliard of Trumann, AR. Two Brothers: Corey Hilliard of Eau Claire; and Cody Hilliard of Shippenville. Her Maternal grandmother: Patricia Wolfe of Townville. Her Paternal grandparents: Karen Hilliard and James (Boney) Hilliard Sr., of Butler. Two special Aunts: Dianne Smith of New Bethlehem and Stephany Miller of Seneca. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.

All arrangements are private per the wishes of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire.

To view/send condolences visit http://buzardfuneralhomes.com.

