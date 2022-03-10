Tionesta Man Accused of Providing Alcohol to Four Minors, Intimidating Victim

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is facing charges for allegedly providing alcohol to four minors and intimidating a victim to withhold information regarding the incident from authorities.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 58-year-old Kenneth A. Brady in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on March 3:

– Intimidate Witness/Victim – Withhold Testimony, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (four counts)



– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1– Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc Minor, Misdemeanor 3 (four counts)

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville was contacted by Forest County CYS on January 4, 2022, regarding an incident that had taken place on December 31, 2021, at the Brady residence located on Elm Street, Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

During a PSP Marienville Trooper’s investigation, he discovered that Kenneth Brady reportedly provided alcohol, including Fireball Whiskey, beer, and “Mad Dog” wine to four minors, according to the complaint.

It was also learned that Brady allegedly provided alcohol to a child under his care to the point of vomiting, the complaint states.

The complaint indicates that Brady intimidated or attempted to intimidate any witness or victim to withhold any testimony, information, or document relating to the incident from a law enforcement officer or an authority.

Brady was arraigned at 9:45 a.m. on March 3 in front of Judge Miller.

He is currently free on $35,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on April 19.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.