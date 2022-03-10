 

UPDATED 3-11-22 WEATHER ALERT: Up to 7 Inches of Snow Predicted for Clarion County, Surrounding Areas

Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Snow PlowCLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh says Clarion County and surrounding areas could see up to seven inches of snow this weekend.

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
1246 PM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

COUNTIES AFFECTED:

Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-
Monongalia-Jefferson OH-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Venango-Forest-Butler-Clarion

Including the cities of Wheeling, Lower Burrell, Indiana, Martins Ferry, Greensburg, Steubenville, Wellsburg, Washington, Tionesta, Monaca, Canonsburg, Moundsville, Beaver Falls, Caldwell, Ford City, Murrysville, New Kensington, Latrobe, Ambridge, Monessen, Follansbee, St. Clairsville, Butler, Aliquippa, Uniontown, Brookville, Franklin, Fairmont, Weirton, Woodsfield, New Martinsville, Kittanning, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Clarion, Oil City, Waynesburg, Morgantown, and Punxsutawney

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT…

WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches possible.

WHERE: Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

WHEN: From late Friday night through late Saturday night.

IMPACTS: Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

