7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, March 11, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9pm and 11pm, then snow after 11pm. Low around 19. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday – Snow before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers after 1pm. High near 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Isolated snow showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

