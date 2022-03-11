American Red Cross Blood Drive Set For March 14 At The Clarion Mall

CLARION, Pa. — March is Red Cross Month, and for more than 130 years, heroic American Red Cross volunteers have provided hope and urgent relief to families in communities across the country.

The community is invited to join in the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross and be someone’s hero by rolling up a sleeve to give blood Monday, March 14, from 1:30pm to 6:30pm at the Clarion Mall.

The Immaculate Conception Knights of Columbus Council #7549 is helping with registration and providing canteen assistance.

According to the Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds to respond to patient emergencies. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood. All blood types are needed.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

