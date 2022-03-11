Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle, loving wife, mother and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 9, 2022 in Seneca, Pa.

Born at the Adrian Hospital in Punxsutawney, Pa., a twin with her brother, Arnold, to the late James Blair and Mary (Heemer) Rhodes on January 19, 1943.

After graduation from Punxsutawney High school, she attended Dodge City College, with a nursing degree.

She worked at the Clarion Hospital in the operating and emergency care rooms, and later at Allegheny Manor, now Shippenville Healthcare Center, retired after 33 years of service.

Mrs. Mahle was married on November 6, 1965, in Panic, PA, to Samuel E. Mahle at the Zion Presbyterian Church.

The service was performed by Rev. Tim Logan, cousin of the groom and was assisted by Arnold A. Rhodes, twin brother of the bride.

Mrs. Mahle is survived by her husband of 56 years, also daughter Deborah Reott and husband Douglas of Butler, PA, and their three daughters, Josie, Sydney and Katie; daughter, Darla Barbarini and husband Tom of Mattawan, MI and two sons, Brian and Andrew; son, Daniel Mahle and wife Jen of State College, Pa., and two sons, Nate and Trevor.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Denise Mahle in 1996, and a brother, James E. Rhodes and a sister, Janet Penner.

Mrs. Mahle traveled extensively with her husband in their motorhome to all fifty states and made trips abroad to many of the Holy Sites, to many European countries and to Ireland.

Mrs. Mahle relished time spent with her seven grandchildren, attending many sporting events and acting presentations, camping and other activities.

Viewing will be held from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

An additional viewing will be held from 10am to 11am on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

A funeral service will be held at the church immediately following the visitation at 11:00am with Rev. Dr. Deryl K. Larsen and Rev. Arnold A. Rhodes.

There will be a livestream event of the funeral service.

Interment will take place at the Miola Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

