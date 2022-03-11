‘Autumn Adventures’ Will Be Theme of 2022 Autumn Leaf Festival

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “Autumn Adventures” will be the theme of the 2022 Autumn Leaf Festival.

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry made the announcement in a release issued on Friday.

The winning theme was submitted by Glenn Beichner of Clarion, PA.

Last year’s theme was “Turn Over a New Leaf” submitted by Jenna Heeter of Emlenton, Pa.

The 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area, according to the Chamber. Events and entertainment include the United Way 5k & 10k race, Autorama Cruise-in, UFP Parker Motorcycle Show, Clarion University Cultural Nights, Butler Health System-Clarion Hospital Tournament of Leaves Parade, Clarion County Community Bank’s “Foodstock,” Kronospan Crafter and Farmers Day, Central Electric Cooperative Antique Tractor Show, and much more.

This year’s festival will kick off on September 24 and conclude on October 2.

Logo Submissions

Logo submissions for the 2022 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival are currently being accepted.

Logo submissions are judged by the following:

1. Logos should reflect the theme, “Autumn Adventures” in a way that is appropriate for the 69th Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.

2. The design must be submitted on white, 8 1/2” x 11” paper.

3. The design must be original, meaning that it is not taken from another source.

4. Contestants must reside, work, or attend school in Clarion County.

5. Include your name, address, email, & phone number on the back of the entry.

The top ten (10) logos that best capture the theme will be posted for public viewing at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry office. Voting will also be available online at www.clarionpa.com and on the Chamber Facebook page. The public voting process will take place from April 1 to April 11, 2022.

The logo winner receives two Autumn Leaf tumblers and a sweatshirt. The winner also receives invitations to the Sponsor Reception, VIP Brunch and to ride in the Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade. In addition, the winner is invited to the Annual Awards Dinner which is slated for Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The creator of the winning logo will be notified as soon as a decision is reached by the judges. The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Board of Directors, as well as the public, will be judging the logo. All decisions made by the judges are final.

Anyone living, working or attending school in Clarion County can submit logo ideas. All submissions must be made no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022. This deadline is firm and will not change.

ALL ENTRIES BECOME THE SOLE PROPERTY OF THE CLARION AREA CHAMBER OF BUSINESS & INDUSTRY. When entering a logo, the name, address, and phone number of the creator should be included with the entry. You may email, mail or hand deliver your submission to the CACBI office:

Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161.

