Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in 2021 Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman involved in an accident that killed the operator of a motorcycle on State Route 36 in Jefferson County has been charged more than eight months after the deadly crash.

Charges were filed Friday afternoon against Carrie Lorreta Toy, 65, of Kittanning, at District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office in Brookville:

Involuntary Man, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (2 Counts)

Vehicle Turning Left, Summary

Careless Driving – Unintentional Death, Summary

Reckless Driving, Summary

The charges, filed by Punxsutawney-based State Police, stem from a July 5, 2021 accident that occurred in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police said the crash happened around 12:14 p.m on State Route 36.

Toy was operating a 2009 GM Sierra Pickup traveling south on State Route 36 when she attempted to turn into the Frosty Freeze parking lot without yielding to oncoming traffic, according to police.

Police said she then entered the northbound lane directly in the path of a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by 49-year-old Travis L. Haenel, of Punxsutawney.

According to police, Haenel did not have time to stop, and his motorcycle struck Toy’s vehicle. Haenel and his passenger, identified as 47-year-old Penny L. Conser, were not wearing helmets.

Haenel suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. Conser suffered critical injuries and was transported to Altoona General Hospital by LifeFlight.

Toy was not injured.

Specific details related to the charges filed against Toy were not available.

A representative of Judge Bazylak’s office said the case was transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas on Friday afternoon.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.