Brookville’s Reinsel, Brockway’s Palmer Will Wrestle for State Titles

HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Owen Reinsel is one win away from his ultimate goal.

A state wrestling title.

(Above photo, Owen Reinsel)

Last year, the Brookville senior 132-pounder finished fourth at the PIAA Wrestling Championships at 120 pounds.

Nothing – and no one – seems to be able to stop Reinsel this season, especially in Hershey.

Reinsel (43-2) has gotten through the Class 2A 132-pound bracket unscored upon. He kicked off his tournament with a 16-0 tech fall, followed by 3-0 and 2-0 wins to reach Saturday’s championship bout against Brandan Chletsos of Notre Dame.

Reinsel and Mason Banitskie of Southern Columbia were locked in a scoreless bout after regulation before Reinsel got a takedown with 54 seconds remaining in overtime to advance to the final.



(Reinsel after taking down Banitskie in overtime)

Reinsel is a four-time District 9 Class 2A champion. He’s also been a part of four district team titles by the Raiders.

Mark Palmer (34-7) of Brockway will also wrestle for a Class 2A state championship.

Palmer has had a tougher road to the final.

After an opening 17-1 tech fall, Palmer needed an escape with 1:11 remaining in the third period to break a 6-6 tie and then a takedown and near fall with less than 10 seconds left in the bout to beat Robert Gardner of South Williamsport in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Palmer survived a near disaster at the end of his showdown with Kaden Milheim of Warriors Run.

Leading 4-0, Palmer was nearly pinned with 28 seconds remaining but emerged with a 4-3 win.

