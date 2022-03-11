Danny A. Manross, 64, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

Danny was born on January 23, 1958, in Titusville to the late Larry and Myrna Hepler Manross.

He attended Titusville schools.

He worked at Larry’s Auto as a service manager and was owner of Starting Over Street Rods and Restoration in his younger years.

Danny enjoyed collecting cars, motorcycles, RV’s and anything with a motor, he was a talented craftsman and was always willing to help with his family’s projects.

He loved riding motorcycles, traveling to Florida for the winter months, and being with his family and friends.

He is survived by two daughters, Shasta Manross of Centerville, and Shelby Cancilla and husband Joseph of Waterford; his companion Roberta Jansen of Titusville; four grandchildren, Sebastian and Charisma Gisewhite both of Centerville, and Trenton and Evan Cancilla both of Waterford; two step children, Tiffany Donor and husband Dave of Cochranton, and Kenneth Mallory and wife Jessica of Titusville; Kenneth Bickel of Titusville who was like a son to him; seven step grandchildren; a brother Larry Manross, Jr. and wife Norma of Titusville; two sisters, Cheryl Brown and husband Larry of Fairfield Beach, OH, and Jenine Goodwill of Titusville; two brothers-in-law Ross Conner of Hydetown and Roger Brown of Centerville; his former wife Gloria Manross of Titusville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by a brother Scott Manross; two sisters, Teresa Conner and Bonnie Brown; a son-in-law Brian Gisewhite; and a brother-in-law Harold Goodwill.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Bob Hawk, officiating.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.