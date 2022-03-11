 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Driver Flees Scene After Crashing While Attempting to Pass PennDOT Truck

Friday, March 11, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police New aJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville reported a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Route 66.

According to police, the accident occurred around 2:33 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, on State Route 66, south of Estate Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say this incident occurred as both an unidentified vehicle and a 2021 General Motors Corp. Sierra, driven by 51-year-old Jeffrey A. Snyder, of Marienville, were traveling south within the southbound travel lane of State Route 66 behind a PennDOT plow truck. The unidentified vehicle was in front of the GM Sierra.

Upon entering a passing zone, the Sierra attempted to pass both the unidentified vehicle and the PennDOT truck. As the Sierra was within the northbound lane beside the unidentified vehicle, the unidentified vehicle attempted to pass the PennDOT truck and struck the Sierra with its trailer causing the Sierra to partially exit the roadway off the east side.

The Sierra sustained damage to its passenger side. Snyder applied his brakes and slowed down until he was behind the unidentified vehicle. Both vehicles then passed the PennDOT truck and continued south on State Route 66.

Snyder was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Marienville are continuing to investigate the accident.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.