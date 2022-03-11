Driver Flees Scene After Crashing While Attempting to Pass PennDOT Truck

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville reported a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Route 66.

According to police, the accident occurred around 2:33 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, on State Route 66, south of Estate Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say this incident occurred as both an unidentified vehicle and a 2021 General Motors Corp. Sierra, driven by 51-year-old Jeffrey A. Snyder, of Marienville, were traveling south within the southbound travel lane of State Route 66 behind a PennDOT plow truck. The unidentified vehicle was in front of the GM Sierra.

Upon entering a passing zone, the Sierra attempted to pass both the unidentified vehicle and the PennDOT truck. As the Sierra was within the northbound lane beside the unidentified vehicle, the unidentified vehicle attempted to pass the PennDOT truck and struck the Sierra with its trailer causing the Sierra to partially exit the roadway off the east side.

The Sierra sustained damage to its passenger side. Snyder applied his brakes and slowed down until he was behind the unidentified vehicle. Both vehicles then passed the PennDOT truck and continued south on State Route 66.

Snyder was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Marienville are continuing to investigate the accident.

