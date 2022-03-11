Featured Local Job: Yard Person

Ochs Building Supply Inc. in Lucinda is seeking a dependable Yard Person.

This position requires a pleasant disposition with no lifting restrictions.

Knowledge of building materials is a plus.

Stop in at their office at 29227 Route 66, Lucinda PA 16235 to discuss salary and available benefits.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.