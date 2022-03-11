Gerald D. Frederick, 74, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a brief illness.

Born in Anita, PA on December 25, 1947, he was the son the late Elmer and Violet Fenstemaker Frederick.

He graduated from Hopewell High School in Aliquippa, PA.

He then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army and served in Vietnam.

Gerald was a longtime truck driver working both locally and long haul.

He enjoyed hunting, spending time outdoors and reading his Bible.

On February 14, 1999 he married the former Carol Donley and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Lee Frederick of Alquippa, Russell Frederick and his wife Jill of Elizabeth; step-sons, Robert Salasky of Haskell, TX and Michael Salasky and his wife Christina of Butler; a sister, Wanda Marzouk and her husband Youssef of New Jersey; brothers, David Frederick and his wife Shelia of Wampum and Eugene Frederick and his wife Marsha of Pittston; four granddaughters, Katrina, Emma, Alyssa and Leela Salasky all of Butler and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends welcome from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.

Military Honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

