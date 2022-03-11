John Francis “Arrow” Eismont Jr., 67, lifelong Oil City resident died March 9, 2022 peacefully with his daughter by his side after an unexpected illness.

Born May 26, 1954 the son of the late John and Phyllis Olszowka Eismont.

Graduate of Oil City High School where he excelled in Javelin.

He had previously worked at Riverside, Pulaski Club, and the White Eagle before becoming 1st a deputy and then a Game Commissioner with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

He retired from there due to health problems.

John was a member of the PNA, Eagles Club, and President of the Pulaski Club.

He played a huge part in the Oil Heritage Fishing derby for many years, as well as the Isaak Walton youth days and Big Brothers.

John was of the Catholic faith.

He was an avid outdoorsman who excelled in hunting and fishing.

John enjoyed these pastimes with his brothers.

He loved to eat and could tell you where the best meals were and describe them impeccably.

John married the former Rebecca MacKinlay and together they shared a daughter, Megan.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Dolly Eismont Hurst and numerous aunts and uncles.

Survived by his daughter and siblings; Steve (Pam) Eismont, Michael (Tambra) Eismont, Jerome (Paula) Eismont, Mark Eismont, Jeff (Pam) Eismont, Trisha (John Dasher) Eismont, Anna (Jeff) Henry and numerous nieces and nephews all of Oil City.

Friends will be received Friday from 2-4 PM – 6-8 PM in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 11AM Saturday in the funeral home with Rev. Jonathan Schmolt presiding.

Memorials in Johns name may be made out to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation at PO Box 871847, Kansas City,MO 64187.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfunerlhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.