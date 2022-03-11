Joyce Marie Cobbett, age 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born May 31, 1952, in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of the late Darhl and Lillian Silvis Kunselman.

She married Theodore Cobbett, Sr. on September 15, 1973, and he preceded her in death on October 20, 2009.

Joyce attended the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City where she sang in the choir, and previously attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting and family gatherings.

Survivors include her children: Karla Cobbett of Oak Ridge and Theodore Cobbett, Jr. and his wife, Mellissa of Sligo, and two grandchildren, Chase Cobbett and Camrya Cobbett.

Joyce is also survived by her siblings, Blaine Kunselman of Sykesville, Donald “Buckwheat” Kunselman and his wife Barb, of Shippenville, Shirley Cobbett and her husband, Raymond, of New Bethlehem and Doris Goodman and her husband, John, of Rimersburg.

Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., Friday in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will take place in the Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery in Madison Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to Joyce’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

