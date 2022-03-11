Rimersburg Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Girl

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man is in the Clarion County Jail for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Quinton Kane Earley.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office, an interview with the victim took place at the New Bethlehem Borough Police Station, around 5:00 p.m. on August 11.

During the interview, the victim stated that she had met Quinton Earley on Instagram, and they began to chat. On May 15, 2021, Earley texted her and asked if she wanted to hang out. He showed up in a gray or silver 4-door vehicle, and he drove her to the playground in Rimersburg.

According to the complaint, “Quinton Earley did engage in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with an unwilling 14-year-old female.”

He was arraigned at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, in front of Judge Miller on the following charges:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2

– Sexual Assault, Felony 2

– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1

– Indecent Assault-W/O Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2

– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on March 22.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

