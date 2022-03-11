Roof Top Units Approved for Clarion Area Junior Senior High School

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board recently approved the purchase and installation of 17 rooftop heating and cooling units from Luton’s Plumbing and Heating.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The total cost of the project is $663,551.00.

The school district will pay for the project with $600,000.00 in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds and $63,551.00 from the general fund.

The first day for students in the 2022-23 school year will be August 24, 2022, and the last day for students is scheduled for May 26, 2023. The complete 2022-23 school calendar passed by the school board can be found on their website at https://go.boarddocs.com/pa/clar/Board.nsf/files/CC5LQN55EE9E/$file/School%20Calendar%202022-2023%20.pdf.

The school board unanimously approved the 2022-2023 contract with CHAMPS for athletic training services.

– The $38,469.13 includes $33,500.00 per year for salary, $4,051.80 per year for benefits, $450.00 per year for continuing education, $254.00 per year for National Athletic Training Association dues, and $213.33 for ATS Documentation software, which will be managed and paid by Clarion Rehabilitation Services, Inc.

– Clarion Rehab operates the Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program (CHAMP) which provides athletic training services to area school districts. CHAMP will obtain an Athletic Trainer to provide athletic training to the district’s student-athletes.

– Clarion Rehab will appoint a Director for CHAMP to supervise and coordinate the training, qualification, assignment, utilization, and evaluation of the Athletic Trainer and ensure the full implementation of the agreement.

– Clarion Rehab will provide an athletic trainer, contingent upon the approval of the school district, to provide athletic training services to the school district under the supervision and direction of the director.

In additional business, the school board approved the following personnel items actions:

Appointments

Nina Kiritsis – Paraprofessional

Kaitlyn Draa – Paraprofessional

Alisa Hartzell- Personal Care Attendant*

Michael LeFay – Personal Care Attendant*

Caitlyn Lees – one-year temporary Art Advisor, Drama – Step 1 – $1,500

Sarah Dawson – Pit Band Advisor, Step 1 – $1,500

Retirement with regret: Lynn Grejda – Teacher

Resignation

Shelly Troup – Food Service Worker

Substitute

Ruth Cattivera – Food Service, $9.50/hour*

Nurse’s Sub Pay

$110/day

Volunteers

Jason Brinkley – JH Volleyball

Jamie Phillips – Chaperone (Academic Quiz Bowl)

Future meetings include:

April 5, 2022

Policy Committee

Work Session

April 12, 2022

Finance Committee

Board Meeting

*Pending receipt of clearances

