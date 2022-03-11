SPONSORED – ORDERED 3/10/22: Heeter Lumber to Host Product Knowledge Sessions in Knox, New Bethlehem

Join Heeter Lumber for a product knowledge session at their Knox and New Bethlehem locations in April!

Fiberon and Heeter Lumber will partner to host a product knowledge session at Heeter Lumber in Knox and New Bethlehem.

The Knox session will be held on Friday, April 8, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The New Bethlehem session will be held on Friday, April 22, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Attendees will learn about Fiberon decking, Fiberon products, contractor programs, installation tips, demos, and more!

Lunch will be provided and those who attend can enter a drawing to win prizes.

RSVP to Ryan Steele at [email protected] or Corey Hurley at [email protected]

Heeter Lumber’s Knox store is located at 507 E. State Street Knox, PA 16232.

Heeter Lumber’s New Bethlehem store is located at 402 W. Broad Street New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

