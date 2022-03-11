SPONSORED – ORDERED 3/10/22: Heeter Lumber to Host Product Knowledge Sessions in Knox, New Bethlehem

 

Heeter Lumber to Host Product Knowledge Sessions in Knox, New Bethlehem

Friday, March 11, 2022 @ 10:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

heeter-lumberJoin Heeter Lumber for a product knowledge session at their Knox and New Bethlehem locations in April!

Fiberon and Heeter Lumber will partner to host a product knowledge session at Heeter Lumber in Knox and New Bethlehem.

The Knox session will be held on Friday, April 8, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The New Bethlehem session will be held on Friday, April 22, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

knox heeter

Attendees will learn about Fiberon decking, Fiberon products, contractor programs, installation tips, demos, and more!

Lunch will be provided and those who attend can enter a drawing to win prizes.

RSVP to Ryan Steele at [email protected] or Corey Hurley at [email protected]

new b heeter

Heeter Lumber’s Knox store is located at 507 E. State Street Knox, PA 16232.

Heeter Lumber’s New Bethlehem store is located at 402 W. Broad Street New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Visit Heeter Lumber on Facebook here.

