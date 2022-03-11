SPONSORED: Week of Savings at Weaver Auto Parts
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – It’s a week packed full of savings at Weaver Auto Parts beginning Saturday, March 12.
Not only will you save 40% on all premium heavy-duty air, oil, hydraulic, and fuel filters, but you will find great savings storewide to keep your vehicle clean and running at peak performance.
Who can’t use more ratchet straps? And, there is a pretty good chance you are going to need a new battery to get that lawn mower started for the first mowing of the season. Don’t procrastinate. Bring your old battery in for a free test and, if needed, a new DieHard battery.
Stop by all week to register for some great door prices including GEARWRENCH tool sets, porter cable hand tools, Armor-All products and much, much more.
Wednesday is CUSTOMER APPRECIATIONS DAY! Weaver Auto Parts will have FREE PANCAKES & SAUSAGE BREAKFAST from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Don’t miss the savings at the 2022 Weaver Auto Parts, Car Quest Filter Sale.
Weaver Auto Parts is located 8685 US-322 in Shippenville.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.