State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint

CLARION AND FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville will be conducting a DUI checkpoint within their coverage area.

It will be held within the month of April within the patrol area of the PSP Marienville barracks, according to a release issued Thursday.

The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.