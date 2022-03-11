Tami Ann Brock, 60, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born on August 20, 1961, she was the daughter of the late David H. and Judith A. (Smith) Collingwood.

Tami was a graduate of Franklin Area High School.

On August 24, 1996, she married the love of her life, Roger Brock; he survives.

Tami was a homemaker and loved caring for her family.

She happily cleaned up everyone else’s messes, spent time with her grandchildren and loved cooking for the family.

She was a saint.

She enjoyed getting her hands dirty in the flower garden and had an eye for photography.

She also had an appreciation for the old days, enjoying researching genealogy and collecting antiques.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband; her sons, Zackary Brock and his girlfriend, Stephanie Goodman of Franklin, Lucas McFeaters and his wife, Hannah of Utica, David McFeaters and his wife, Alisha of McClure and Kyle Collingwood and his wife, Aaryn of Oil City; her grandchildren, Anthony, Elizabeth, Aiden, Mirandah, Samuel, Alora, Aubrey, Kaylee, Nora, Allison, Cali, Joslynn, Silas, Bellamy, Lincoln, and another on its way; and her brother, Michael Collingwood and his wife, Sandy Dingman of Los Angeles, CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her uncles, Barry Collingwood, Harry Collingwood, Jr., and Wes and Pauline Hazlett; and her aunt, Harriet Hart.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm and 8 pm.

Funeral services for Tami will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 immediately following the visitation at 8 pm at the funeral home with Reverend James Hazlett officiating.

Tami will be laid to rest in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, to help with funeral costs.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Tami’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

