WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Clarion County; Up to Six Inches of Snow

Friday, March 11, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

275460589_298585375714297_4294606916481031355_nCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to six inches of snow is possible.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:32 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022:

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
332 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

COUNTIES:

Jefferson OH-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Venango-Forest-Butler-Clarion-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Wellsburg, Uniontown, Franklin, Clarion, Butler, Ambridge, Kittanning, Monaca, Latrobe, Caldwell, Aliquippa, Waynesburg, Lower Burrell, Monessen, Washington, New Martinsville, Moundsville, Woodsfield, Morgantown, Steubenville, Wheeling, New Kensington, Tionesta, Ford City, Martins Ferry, Weirton, Greensburg, Canonsburg, Follansbee, Murrysville, Beaver Falls, St. Clairsville, Oil City, Pittsburgh Metro Area, and Fairmont
332 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to Noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.


