7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, March 12, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow before noon, then snow showers likely, mainly after 5pm. High near 22. Blustery, with a northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -2. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as -2. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


